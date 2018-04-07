Teens shot, 2 arrested after large fight in Akron

Akron police say two teens are in the hospital after being shot.

Police say it happened close to midnight Friday night, when Akron officers were dispatched to the area of the Italian Center, located at 134 East Tallmadge Avenue, for a large teen party that was letting out.

While officers were in the area patrolling in cruisers and on foot, a large fight broke out in the east side parking lot.

As the crowd was dispersing, shots were fired.

Officers ran towards the shots and saw a male shooting a handgun into the air.

The male ran from officers and was later apprehended behind a dumpster along with another male.

Officers also recovered two loaded handguns.

Two victims, a 15 year old male and a 14 year old female, were found in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

The male was shot in the upper torso and the female was shot in the leg.

They were transported by paramedics to Akron Children's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



Officers arrested a 13 year old boy from Bacon Avenue and a 17 year old boy from Hazel Street.

They were charged with carrying a concealed weapon, felonious assault and inducing panic and placed into the custody of the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.

