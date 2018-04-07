IX Center donates amusement park tickets to Ru-El Sailor

The IX Center donated indoor amusement park tickets to Ru-El Sailor and his family. (Source WOIO)

The IX Center donated indoor amusement park tickets to Ru-El Sailor and his family.

Sailor walked out of jail in late March after serving 15 years for a crime he did not commit.

He was happy to share an fun experience with his family, Sailor always wanted to take his children to an amusement park.

"It's a great experience," he said.

Sailor is trying to make back all the time he lost, he said his family was always there for him.

Last week Sailor had the opportunity to see LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers play at Quicken Loans Arena.

"I was blessed with good people in my corner, they kept me strong," Sailor said.

Sailor was convicted of a 2002 aggravated murder on Cleveland’s East Side.

In late March his attorneys along with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office, filed a joint motion to have the conviction overturned.

Sailor walked out of the Cuyahoga County jail a free man.

His family is raising money for him to get a solid start in his new, they have created a GoFundMe for him.

More than $3,800 has been raised for Sailor.

