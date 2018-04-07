Hudson tests new tornado warning system

This is an extra measure of safety on top of other notification methods. (Source WOIO)

The city of Hudson tested a new tornado warning system on Saturday.

Sirens went off in five different areas of the city, Hudson Assistant Fire Chief Joe Alexander said they wanted to remind the public the sound of the sirens.

The city was able to put this system in place through a grant Hudson received in 2016.

This is an extra measure of safety on top of other notification methods:

Radio

Television

Smartphone Alerts

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.