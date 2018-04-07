2nd bald eagle born at Redwood Elementary School

A second bald eagle egg has hatched at the Redwood Elementary School.

A pair of adult bald eagles have built a nest in the schoolyard.

On Friday students were greeted to a new addition as an eaglet hatched in the nest, a second egg hatched early last night.

The school district said a third egg is expected to hatch.

You can go to the Avon Lake Bald Eagles Nest Facebook page for the latest.

