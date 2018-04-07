Terminal Tower observation deck back open to the public

After being closed during the winter the Terminal Tower observation deck is back open to the public. (Source WOIO)

After being closed during the winter the Terminal Tower observation deck is back open to the public.

The observation deck is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

"This what you call seeing the sights. There are no words; breathtaking. Make time for this on your to do list while in Cleveland," Nora Lynn wrote on TripAdvisor.

Tickets cost $5, a ticket includes a self guided tour of the 42nd floor.

Officials ask visitors to limit your visit to 25 minutes.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.