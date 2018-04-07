Rock Hall kicks off Induction Week with Celebration Day & live performances

People came from near and far, to kick off one of the biggest weeks in Cleveland: the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction week. (Source WOIO)

Next week six iconic artists and bands will be inducted.

Cleveland shined bright like a diamond Saturday, as the stars came out to rock.

"Lots of really great music, all genres, all ages, good stuff," said Debbie Knauff.

Early in the day, lines wrapped around the hall, as people stood in line to get inside to get a first look at the exhibits. Once inside, music lovers huddled around the stations, listening to some of the classics while others rode the escalators from floor to floor taking it all in.

Next week the Rock Hall will induct six artists and bands: Bon Jovi, The Cars, Dire Straits, The Moody Blues, Nina Simone and Sister Rosetta Tharpe. Many said they've been waiting years for their favorites to be honored.

"This year is cool because I'm not from here, I'm from Boston so it's cool that The Cars are getting inducted because they're a Boston band," said Conner who traveled here from Boston.

"My favorite exhibit is the one where you get to make videos of yourself and I just like the music," said 10-year-old Jayden.

"We were looking for somewhere to go this weekend, had some time off and thought about Pittsburgh and saw this and decided to come here instead," said Debbie.

2018 inductee, Richie Sambora surprised fans with two concerts, one right before fireworks lit up the sky on Mall B.

It's just a little piece of what Cleveland has to look forward to next week as the stars align to honor some of music's greats, right here in #theland.

