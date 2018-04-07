Fireworks show illuminates sky at Cleveland Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

As part of Rock Week the Cleveland Rock and Roll Hall of Fame had a fireworks show that illuminated the sky. (Source WOIO)

The show lasted about 22 minutes.

Rock Week started on April 3 and goes until April 15.

The 33rd Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is on April 14.

Tickets for the event have already sold out, the induction simulcast party has also sold out.

