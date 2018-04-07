Protesters still demanding justice from Cuyahoga Department of Children and Family Services

Dozens of angry Protesters showed up in front of the Cuyahoga County Department of Children and Family Services Building on Friday demanding one thing; justice for the children the organization was designed to protect. (Source WOIO)

Dozens of angry protesters showed up in front of the Cuyahoga County Department of Children and Family Services Building on Friday demanding one thing; justice for the children the organization was designed to protect.

The message from those protesters Friday was pretty simple; stop killing kids in Cuyahoga County.

All of them firmly believe CFS downright failed to protect dozens of kids from abusive environments.

This comes right on the heels of the death of Aniya Day Garret, a 4-year-old allegedly abused and killed by her mother and her mother's boyfriend.

Turns out she's not the only one who protesters say fell through the cracks of the department.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.