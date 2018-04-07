Does seeding matter for the Cavaliers in the NBA Playoffs?

So the Cleveland Cavaliers might get the fourth seed instead of the third. Good for Philly, why should Cleveland care?



Does it really matter?



The fourth seed means they'll play Indiana in the first round instead of Miami or Milwaukee, the two possible opponents for the third seed.

What’s the difference? A LeBron James lead Cavalier playoff team should dust either of those teams.



From there, does anybody in the East really scare you as a Cavs fan? Boston's goose is cooked after losing Kyrie Irving, their chances of reaching the Finals are gone.

The two teams that might rattle your nerves a little bit are Toronto and Philly.



I’m not impressed. Certainly not nervous. Why in the world should the Wine and Gold fear a Cavs vs. Raptors Part 3? It's "here we go again," facing a Demar DeRozan, Kyle Lowry lead team. Valenciunas and Ibaka are their bigs and they have some nice other pieces in CJ Miles, Fred Van Vleet, etc.

Is this the year that they'll get past the Cavs because the Cavs aren't as good? Nope. Maybe I'm stubborn, but I still think we're going to see LeBron and company go to a different level in the second season. James goes into what he calls "Zero Dark 30" mode, he plays like a beast, and the Raptors lose to him in the post season.



Again. I’m just not concerned about Toronto. If I'm wrong, I'm wrong.



The Sixers? Well they do have star power in Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. Markelle Fultz isn't there yet, but he might figure it out. I just think these guys are too young to beat the Cavs in a playoff series. If LeBron leaves after this year and goes out West, the East is going be Philly and Boston's to fight for over the next several years, but it is still this year.

LeBron is still here, and the Sixers have very little playoff experience and their stars have none whatsoever. They’ve barely played in the league. It would be stunning for them to knock off the Cavs.



I don't think a team in the East is going to beat the Cavs in a seven game series, and that's why I don't think seeding matters at all. When the calendar turns to June, chances are the Cavs will still be playing and all these other guys will be watching LeBron from their couches.

