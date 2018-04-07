Akron Police: 3 women dead after suspected drug overdose

The Akron Police Department said three women are dead after suspected drug overdose. (Source: WOIO)

The Akron Police Department said three women are dead after suspected drug overdose.

Police responded to the 1700 block of Sycamore Street around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday.

Authorities said they noticed through a window one of the victims down on floor.

After no one answered the door officers used forced entry to get into the house.

The victims ages are 20,20 and 21.

Investigators said they were pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel of a suspected drug overdose.

