Man shot and killed overnight

A 25-year-old male was shot and killed during a robbery attempt on the city's west side early Sunday morning.

Police were called to 12214 Sobieski Ave. for a male shot around 12:30 a.m. Upon arrival officers located the male on the sidewalk outside of the home.The victim was able to inform the officers that he was shot after two males attempted to rob him.

The male was taken to Metro Hospital,where he died from his injuries.

Police learned the victim was visiting the residence when the unknown males arrived and asked for the victim. The victim went outside with the suspects and moments later gunshots were heard.

The Cleveland Police Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

