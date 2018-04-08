North Ridgeville rolling out orange barrels for major road reconstruction

In North Ridgeville, preparations for a major road widening project are underway.

The electrical poles have been set back and the orange barrels are lining the roadway along Center Ridge Road.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), 2.32 miles of Center Ridge Road (US 20) between Stony Ridge Road and Lear Nagle Road will be widened.

The project, which will be split into two phases, includes new storm sewers, water lines and sidewalks.

A bike path will be constructed, and traffic signals and signage will be upgraded.

The first half of the project, which will take place this year, includes work along Center Ridge Road east of Jaycox Road.

In 2019, work west of Jaycox Road along Center Ridge Road will be completed.

ODOT has assured area businesses that access will be maintained throughout the project, but business owners still worry that traffic congestion and changes in traffic patterns will keep some of their customers away.

"I know in the beginning it's going to be a little rough, you know, battling the traffic and the construction to get here, but hopefully when all is said and done, it will help us get other businesses in the area," said Tom Khalaf the owner of The City Diner, located on Center Ridge Road.

John Pozzi, the owner of the On the Go Convenience Store, on Center Ridge Road near the intersection of Lear Nagle Road, says he's already seen a drop off in his bottom line.

"It is our busy season. The road widening will definitely have an impact on how we do and what we do, but we believe the back end of the project will benefit us," said Pozzi.

The project is expected to be complete by middle of 2019.

