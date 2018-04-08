Alliance Police giving away toys, trading cards to area youngsters

Calling all parents: bring your children down to the Alliance Police Department and receive free stuffed animals and trading cards.

Your youngsters will get the chance to meet one of Northeast Ohio's good guys, while scoring some complimentary toys.

Folks are welcome to stop by any day this week.

The only rule is: your kiddos have to be present.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.