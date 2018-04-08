Lorain deputies track down missing 15-year-old Canton girl

A 15-year-old Canton girl was found by Lorain County sheriff's deputies on Sunday after authorities learned she was in the company of a 20-year-old Sheffield Township man.

According to the Lorain County Sheriff's Office, deputies entered the man's apartment and found Zoey Marie Boyd hiding under clothing in a closet.

Boyd had been missing since March 19, but had kept in contact with her mother, Dawn Johnson.

Boyd was safely returned to Johnson on Sunday.

Since charges have not been filed against the 20-year-old man, Cleveland 19 is not identifying him.

Return to Cleveland 19 for updates on this developing story.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.