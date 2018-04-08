Bullet just misses woman standing in her kitchen on Cleveland's east side

A woman cooking in her kitchen is almost struck by a bullet fired into her home on the city's east side.

Cleveland police say a suspect fired several shots outside the home in the 1300 block of E. 93 around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

One shot lodged into the victim's door, just three feet from where she was standing and cutting meat.

The resident, who has lived in the neighborhood for more than 30 years, tells Cleveland 19 she is considering moving out of the neighborhood.

Officers are still looking for the gunman.

