Northeast Ohio weather: A cold start to the work week

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Weather Scenario:

A weak disturbance will pass over the lower Ohio Valley today. Meanwhile, high pressure over our region will move northeast. Another weak disturbance will move over the lower Ohio Valley on Tuesday. High pressure will return to the forecast Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! Today will be cloudy and quiet. Temperatures will remain well below average. (Today's "normal" high is 57°.)

9:00 AM: 32°, Noon: 36°, 5:00 PM: 42°

A few sprinkles or flurries cannot be ruled out today. We are not expecting any snowfall accumulation.

I do think we'll see a little clearing late in the day. No rain or snow is expected tonight. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Big Warm-Up On Tap This Week:

This week's impending warm-up will be our big weather story going forward.

Tuesday's high: 44°

Wednesday's high: 56°

Thursday's high: 66°

Friday's high: 74°

Rain chances will be minimal through the work week.

We could see a sprinkle or flurry Tuesday. Wednesday will be a dry day. Rain showers are possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning. We'll have another shot for rain late Thursday night.

A majority of the daylight hours will be dry this week.

Weekend Outlook:

Are you already dreaming of the weekend? Here's an early look at our forecast.

Saturday: Cloudy and mild with rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and chillier. Highs in the upper 40s.