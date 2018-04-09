Northeast Ohio weather: Temperatures climbing into 70s later this week

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

The disturbance that gave us some light snow and flurries this afternoon is tracking east. We should be dry tonight but it will be cold. Look for temperatures to drop into the 20s overnight. A mix of sun and clouds is in the forecast tomorrow.

Temperatures will start to warm a little. A warm front will cross through Wednesday morning.

It will be windy with a few showers around.

Warmer air continues to build in the rest of the week.

Tuesday's high: 48 degrees

Wednesday's high: 57 degrees

Thursday's high: 67 degrees

Friday's high: 76 degrees

Saturday's high: 79 degrees