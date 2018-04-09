Protests held overnight at Children and Family Services over abuse, death of Aniya Day-Garrett

Demonstrators hoping for reform after the death of 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett camped out for 24 hours in front of the Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services building.

The protesters are demanding change to the county's social services system, especially how cases of reported child abuse are handled.

Complete list of day care red flags missed in the Aniya Day-Garrett homicide case (timeline)

Young Aniya was found in March with blunt-force trauma to her head, resulting in a stroke that killed the girl. She was also malnourished. Her mother and her boyfriend were charged with her death.

Aniya's death prompted an investigation throughout the county department into the practices surrounding child abuse reports and whether a follow-up on those reports are followed.

Cuyahoga County appoints independent panel to review Department of Children and Family Services in Aniya Day case

Leaders from Children and Family Services listened from inside as people gathered at the Jane Edna Hunter building on Euclid Avenue for prayers and outspoken demands.

People are sleeping out in front of the county building asking for reforms in Children and Family services. Sparked by Aniya Day-Garrett’s death, they say they are fighting for children who can’t protect themselves. pic.twitter.com/Z3dMzizEkC — Lacey Crisp (@LaceyCrisp) April 9, 2018

The Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services have not yet said if the demonstration will shape future plans and procedures.

The demonstrators held an additional press conference outside of the building on Monday morning.

