Finally spring? Temps to reach 70 degrees this week

It seems like this winter season is never going away, but there may finally be an end in sight for the cold temperatures.

Spring officially started on March 20, but Northeast Ohio has seen below-freezing temperatures, snowfall, and bitter wind chill factors since then.

Hopefully, patience will pay off with a look at this week's forecast.

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

This week’s impending warm-up will be our big weather story going forward. Tuesday’s high: 44°

Wednesday’s high: 56°

Thursday’s high: 66°

Friday’s high: 74° Rain chances will be minimal through the work week. We could see a sprinkle or flurry Tuesday. Wednesday will be a dry day. Rain showers are possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning. We’ll have another shot for rain late Thursday night. A majority of the daylight hours will be dry this week.

Temperatures are usually in the 50s this time of year for Northeast Ohio. Below-average temperatures will be with us for the first half of the work week.

