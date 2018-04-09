Mariska Hargitay from 'Law and Order' performs with Wickliffe Hi - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Mariska Hargitay from 'Law and Order' performs with Wickliffe High School's band

Actress Mariska Hargitay was greeted by Wickliffe High School's Swing Band at Burke Lakefront Airport over the weekend before she made her way to the Cleveland International Film Festival.

The "Law and Order: Special Victim's Unit" star became an honorary piece of the band's "Aquarius" pyramid, posing on top of the band's drums with cymbals in hand.

Hargitay was in town on Sunday to attend the Cleveland International Film Festival. She produced the documentary "I AM EVIDENCE," which was featured at the festival. It focuses on the number of untested rape kits in the United States today.

