Woman on life-support after Cleveland firefighters pull her from apartment fire

Cleveland firefighters responded to a fire overnight at an apartment building in the 2500 block of Cedar Avenue early Monday morning.

According to the Cleveland Fire Department, crews responded around 1:45 a.m. for the kitchen fire.

Firefighters broke down the apartment door and rescued the 45-year-old female occupant. Her bedroom is directly across from the kitchen where the fire originated from.

She was rushed to MetroHealth Hospital and remains on life-support, according to Cleveland firefighters.

The woman's identity has not been released.

