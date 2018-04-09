Three's company: 3rd bald eagle hatches on cam in Avon Lake nest

A third bald eagle hatched Sunday night in the nest at Redwood Elementary School in Avon Lake.

Now, students will have to start thinking about eagle names as they head back to class today.

The school set up the live camera in November 2015. A live stream of the eagles and eagle eggs can be found below, or click here.

Once considered endangered, the bald eagle population has made a comeback in recent years through the works of wildlife biologists and the concerned public. In 1979, an estimated four breeding pairs resided in Ohio. In 2017, an estimated 221 pairs existed in Ohio.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the bald eagle typically is found near sizable bodies of water, such as the marshy regions near Lake Erie.

A pair of eagles tend to build a nest between October and early December. Then, the female eagle lays one to three eggs in mid-February to late March, which usually incubate for 35 days before hatching.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.