State troopers seize $177,000+ worth of nitrous oxide during Summit County traffic stop

Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol confiscated nearly 1,000 pounds of nitrous oxide from a New York man who was stopped in Summit County.

According to the OSHP, 41-year-old Evangelos R. Scullion of Dansville, N.Y. is now facing felony drug charges after he was stopped on the Ohio Turnpike on April 3.

Scullion, who was driving a rented 2017 Ford Expedition, was initially pulled over for a marked lanes violation.

An OSHP drug-sniffing canine alerted criminal indicators in Scullion's vehicle. Troopers then discovered a bag of marijuana and 939 pounds of nitrous oxide valued at approximately $177,471.

If convicted, Scullion faces up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine for felonious trafficking in harmful intoxicants.

Nitrous oxide, also known as "laughing gas," can give a drug user feelings of euphoria. The compound is also used as a performance-enhancer in cars.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.