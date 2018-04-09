Children and Family Services respond to child abuse protests: 'We share your concerns'

Demonstrators demanding reform and officials from Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services joined together for a press conference Monday morning to discuss how child abuse cases are handled.

Hugs and handshakes were exchanged between both parties, showing signs of understanding and unity from all sides.

"We hear your demands. We hear your concerns. We share your concerns for the children of our community," said the director of Children and Family Services. "We do our best everyday to protect every child that comes into this system, and we will continue to do that."

The group of protesters camped outside of the Children and Family Services for 24 hours straight, seeking action after reports of child abuse cases being handled improperly or neglects. Specifically, the case of Aniya Day-Garrett was brought up. Aniya's mother and her boyfriend have been charged with the abuse resulting in the 4-year-old's death.

Cuyahoga County appoints independent panel to review Department of Children and Family Services in Aniya Day case

Aniya's death prompted an investigation throughout the county department into the practices surrounding child abuse reports and whether a follow-up on those reports are ensued.

The Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services have not specifically said if the demonstrations and press conferences will shape future plans and procedures when dealing with child abuse investigations.

