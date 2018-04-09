Jamie's baby diary: Preparing to bring a newborn baby home

Bringing home a new baby can be both exciting and terrifying.

With so much home safety information available to new parents, it can be easy for them to become overwhelmed.

Here are a few tips to put new parents at ease and keep the little ones safe.

Turn down the hot water heater to less than 125 degrees so babies will already have a safe water temperature available.

When it comes to heat, homes should also have working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Before a new baby leaves the hospital, you’ll also want to make sure your car seat is installed properly.

According to the American Association of Pediatrics, current car seat recommendations state that all children should be placed in rear-facing car seats until the age of 2-years-old.

Click here for a list of Cleveland-area certified technicians who can help safely install and check your car seat.

Jamie's Baby Diary entries:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.