Watch Live | Sen. Sherrod Brown announces strategy to fight Ohio opioid epidemic

Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown is in Cleveland on Monday to discuss new legislation addressing the impact that the opioid crisis has had on Ohio.

WATCH LIVE: Mobile users click here for live stream.

Sen. Brown is calling for a public health campaign to address the opioid epidemic during a speech at the Cleveland City Club.

His "Working Together to Win the Fight against Addiction: What History Teaches Us about How to Solve the Opioid Crisis," speech will outline a three-pronged approach, including:

Education and Prevention Treatment Recovery

Legislation expected to be unveiled by the senator during his speech will also detail the workforce shortage created by the addiction epidemic.

Stay with Cleveland 19 News for updates.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.