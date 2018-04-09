2 Cleveland police officers dragged by suspect's car

A man and a woman were arrested Monday for allegedly dragging two Cleveland police officers with their vehicle.

This happened around 10 p.m. Sunday in the area of East 71 and Kinsman Road.

Cleveland police said they were attempting to arrest Malik Brooks on a felony warrant, when he jumped into another vehicle, while handcuffed.

Officers say the driver, Cortnei Adins, the started driving off, while officers were trying to pull Brooks out of the car.

Both officers were dragged about 15-20 feet.

Neither officer was injured.

