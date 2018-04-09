Here's what you can do during Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Week

Several events are going on at the Rock Hall in preparation for the induction ceremony Saturday. (Source: WOIO)

It's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Week in Cleveland and there are many events that you can take part in even if you can't afford the ceremony on Saturday.

The cheapest tickets to the actual induction ceremony on the secondary market website StubHub as of Monday morning are $935.

VividSeats has tickets similarly priced, with it's cheapest seat right now at $881.

This year's inductees are Bon Jovi, The Cars, Dire Straits, The Moody Blues, Nina Simone and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

The kickoff event was held this past Saturday night with a free concert from Bon Jovi lead guitarist, Richie Sambora and fireworks afterward.

Here are some events that won't break the bank and still give you a chance to be a part of the big week in Cleveland:

Monday:

There are three events inside the Hall of Fame on Monday.

1:00 p.m. Trivia contest about Inductees. Prizes will be given out to winners.

2:00 p.m. Inductee spotlight: Rock experts will be reviewing and highlighting the life and careers of this year's Inductees.

3:30 p.m. Special playing of Nina Simone's Pastel Blues album with Rock Hall experts giving analysis.

Wednesday:

7:00 p.m. Author Series: The author of "Shout, Sister, Shout!: The Untold Story of Rock-and-Roll Trailblazer Sister Rosetta Tharpe" will be at the Rock Hall. Gayle Wald will discuss the book, along with a video presentation and book signing.

Thursday:

12:00 p.m. The weekly City Club meeting will have a rock and roll theme this week titled: "Silent No More: #MeToo and the Music Industry."

8:00 p.m. The Moody Blues Interview. Held at the Rock Hall main stage members of the group will discuss career and induction.

Saturday:

8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. While the Rock Hall is open, bands will perform on the PNC Rock Hall Live stage including Recess and Mike St. Jude & the Valentines.

7:30 p.m. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. (SOLD OUT)

7:30 p.m. Official simulcast party. (SOLD OUT)

11:00 p.m. Induction Afterparty, House of Blues. Special Guest DJ Questlove general admission $30.

Follow Dan DeRoos on Facebook and Twitter. Have a question you want him to answer? Email him at dderoos@woio.com.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.