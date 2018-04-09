Stow firefighter dies unexpectedly Sunday evening

Stow Firefighter Daniel A. Whipkey passed away unexpectedly on Sunday evening.

The news comes from the desk of the Stow Fire Department who expressed its sympathy for the family.

Whipkey worked on the B-shift and will be sorely missed by the community, the department said.

He was a reliable member of the unit, according to the city. Whipkey celebrated 10 years on the force just last week.

Funeral arrangements are in place for later this week. The department is asking for prayers for the family in this difficult time.

