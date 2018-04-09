Taste Buds: Collision Bend, pro tips on kitchen equipment, and chef social media

Live video from Cleveland19 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When Cleveland19 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
"Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.More >>
"Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.More >>
A group of residents in the Avalon Estates subdivision in North Ridgeville are pushing back against a rezoning proposal that would turn a nearby barn into an event center.More >>
A group of residents in the Avalon Estates subdivision in North Ridgeville are pushing back against a rezoning proposal that would turn a nearby barn into an event center.More >>
It's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Week in Cleveland and there are many events that you can take part in even if you can't afford the ceremony on Saturday.More >>
It's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Week in Cleveland and there are many events that you can take part in even if you can't afford the ceremony on Saturday.More >>
People came from near and far, to kick off one of the biggest weeks in Cleveland: the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction week.More >>
People came from near and far, to kick off one of the biggest weeks in Cleveland: the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction week.More >>
Bringing home a new baby can be both exciting and terrifying.More >>
Bringing home a new baby can be both exciting and terrifying.More >>
News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.More >>