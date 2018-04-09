Taste Buds: Collision Bend, pro tips on kitchen equipment, and chef social media

Live video from Cleveland19 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When Cleveland19 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

It's time to talk all things food again this week on "Taste Buds," Cleveland 19's new video podcast featuring chefs David Kocab (Chef de Cuisine at The Black Pig in Cleveland) Matt Mytro (Chef/Partner of Flour in Moreland Hills) and reporter Jen Picciano (of Cleveland Cooks).

WATCH LIVE: Mobile users click here for live stream.

The trio will welcome Luke Purcell as a guest in the digital studio. He's the brewer at Collision Bend Brewing Company on the East Bank of the The Flats, which was recently named the best brewpub in America, by USA Today's 10 Best Reader's Choice Awards. Purcell will talk about the honor, and also discuss CBBC's plans as they get ready to celebrate their one-year anniversary.

The Taste Buds will talk about the importance of social media to restaurants and chefs. They'll discuss how social media traffic drives business, and shapes their reputations. They'll highlight some restaurants and chefs that are doing exciting things on their social accounts.

And the chefs will offer some pro tips on kitchen equipment, like knives and blenders. They'll compare some common household use pieces and professional grade items that home cooks can use to their advantage.

You can watch "Taste Buds" live at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays. It's broadcast live on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Facebook Live, plus it's live streamed through the Cleveland 19 News app and website. If you'd like to engage with the Taste Buds, comment through Facebook Live and they'll read your comments or questions during the show.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.