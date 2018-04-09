Millions of dollars raised for families of junior hockey team players who died in bus crash

Millions of dollars have already been raised to help the families of 10 junior hockey team players and five other passengers who were killed in a bus accident in Canada on Friday.

As of Monday morning, a GoFundMe page established to help the Humboldt Broncos Jr. Hockey Club families with funeral costs has raised more than $4.9 million dollars by over 71,000 donors.

The bus, which was carrying 28 total passengers, was from the Saskatchewan province of Canada. A tractor-trailer slammed into the charted bus, killing 15 riders.

Hockey bus crash victims include respected coach, captain

President Donald Trump tweeted his condolences to the Canadian families.

Just spoke to @JustinTrudeau to pay my highest respect and condolences to the families of the terrible Humboldt Team tragedy. May God be with them all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018

The fundraiser was started by Sylvie Kellington, a mother of a son who played for the team during the previous season.

