Mansfield police investigating deadly drive-by shooting

Posted by Julia Tullos, Assignment Desk Manager
MANSFIELD, OH (WOIO) -

A man was killed in a drive-by shooting Sunday evening.

Mansfield police officers say Terrence Travon Harris was shot around 8:42 p.m

Harris was pronounced dead at Ohio Health Hospital in Mansfield.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 419-755-9755.

