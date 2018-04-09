Mother, boyfriend indicted in death of 4-year-old Euclid girl

A mom and her boyfriend have been indicted in connection with the murder of 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.

Sierra Day and Deonte Lewis are each charged with aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, permitting child abuse, endangering children and tampering with evidence.

Around 11:30 a.m. on March 11, Euclid police and fire were called to the family's home at the Cultural Garden Apartments on Lake Shore Blvd., for a report of an unresponsive child.

EMS transported the little girl to Euclid Hospital, where she died later that day.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner says Aniya suffered from malnutrition and died from head trauma.

The two will be arraigned on April 12.

