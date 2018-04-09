U.S. Marshals say FOW is an armed and dangerous rapist

Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force are looking for a rapist they say is armed and dangerous.

Gregory Carson was named the Fugitive of the Week and is wanted by the United States Marshals Service and Cleveland police.

Carson, 24, last lived in the 3800 block of Summit Park Road in Cleveland Heights.

If you have any information, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.

Tipster can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

