Alert: New scam targets people with Medicare cards

Mentor Police are issuing a warning about a new scam making the rounds.

Medicare will be issuing new Medicare cards without beneficiary's social security number to prevent identity theft. However, this has provided thieves with an opportunity.

This is how it works.

Scammers are calling individuals claiming they are from Medicare and asking to confirm the individual's birth date and social security number and using this information to commit other fraud.

Medicare will not call anyone asking for this information. If someone calls you asking for personal information, just hang up.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.