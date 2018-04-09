Executive Director of the Cleveland Community Police Commission placed on leave

City officials confirmed Monday the Executive Director of the Cleveland Community Police Commission has been placed on paid leave.
Jason Goodrick is the Executive Director of the CPC.
According to a news release from the city, Goodrick's paid leave will allow time for the commission and the city to investigate concerns expressed by some of the staff about the nature of the workplace environment.
City officials also say, CPC staff has raised concerns about the work environment for the past several months.
The city of Cleveland's Human Resource Development will assist in the investigation.
Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.
It's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Week in Cleveland and there are many events that you can take part in even if you can't afford the ceremony on Saturday.More >>
It's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Week in Cleveland and there are many events that you can take part in even if you can't afford the ceremony on Saturday.More >>
People came from near and far, to kick off one of the biggest weeks in Cleveland: the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction week.More >>
People came from near and far, to kick off one of the biggest weeks in Cleveland: the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction week.More >>
Bringing home a new baby can be both exciting and terrifying.More >>
Bringing home a new baby can be both exciting and terrifying.More >>
Demonstrators hoping for reform after the death of 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett camped out for 24 hours in front of the Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services building.More >>
Demonstrators hoping for reform after the death of 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett camped out for 24 hours in front of the Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services building.More >>
"Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.More >>
"Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.More >>
News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.More >>