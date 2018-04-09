Executive Director of the Cleveland Community Police Commission placed on leave

City officials confirmed Monday the Executive Director of the Cleveland Community Police Commission has been placed on paid leave.

Jason Goodrick is the Executive Director of the CPC.

According to a news release from the city, Goodrick's paid leave will allow time for the commission and the city to investigate concerns expressed by some of the staff about the nature of the workplace environment.

City officials also say, CPC staff has raised concerns about the work environment for the past several months.

The city of Cleveland's Human Resource Development will assist in the investigation.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.