Cleveland Marathon will be on WOIO/WUAB May 20

One of Northeast Ohio’s premiere sporting events, the 41st Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon, is returning to live television. WOIO Channel 19 and WUAB Channel 43 are partnering with Cleveland Marathon, Inc. to broadcast the race weekend events of Sunday, May 20, which include the signature marathon race, as well as the half-marathon and 10k.

“The Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon is a premiere event, with a long legacy that continues to grow with each year,” said Erik Schrader, WOIO/WUAB vice president and general manager. “We’re honored to become broadcast and digital partners. There are many great stories to tell with this event and we plan on showcasing them for Northeast Ohio.”

Cleveland 19 News will begin special coverage of Northeast Ohio’s largest running event at 6:30 a.m. in advance of the race’s 7 a.m. start from outside Quicken Loans Arena downtown.

At 8:30 am the broadcast switches to CLE 43 WUAB where it will run until 10:30 a.m.

Everything will also be broadcast on the Cleveland 19 News Facebook page live and on Amazon fire and Roku.

“The marathon is a great event to cover live,” Cleveland 19 News Director Ian Rubin said. “We have a unique perspective to share as we have several Cleveland 19 News personalities that are participating. We’ll cover this event starting the week leading up to the race like no other station has.”

More than 50,000 runners and spectators are expected to participate in Race Weekend activities which kick off Friday, May 18 with the Health & Fitness Expo from noon to 7 p.m. at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland.

Cleveland 19 News Reporter Shelby Miller is running in marathon. We've been documenting her training for the race.

It’s free and open to the public.

“We applaud WOIO’s vision for broadcasting the Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon because it not only highlights the commitment and inspirational stories behind many of the 15,000 runners but it showcases the energy and beauty of our great city,” said Jack Staph, executive race director for the Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon.

On Saturday, May 19 the races begin with the 5k and 8k runs at 8 a.m., a one-mile run at 10 a.m., and a kids’ run at 11 a.m. -- all starting and ending in Public Square. The Expo also runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday’s marathon, half-marathon and 10k races begin at 7 a.m. at the northwest corner of Quicken Loads Arena on Ontario Street and finish at the intersection of Superior Avenue and West 3rd Street.

The 26.3 Mile Finish Line Rock Party starts at 8:30 a.m.

Registration for any of the race weekend events is available online at clevelandmarathon.com/registration.

