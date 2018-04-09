2 Ohio women killed in wrong-way crash in Michigan

Debbie Pinson, 51, of Broadview Heights and Cathy Kretzschmer, 56, of Olmsted Township were killed when a driver traveling the wrong way on US-23 in Northfield Township in Michigan, according to state police.

The crash happened when Edwin Brown, 74, was driving the wrong way and crashed into a car the two women were passengers inside, said police.

They are the girlfriend and sister of Daniel Eidt, the driver.

Brown is in serious but stable condition and Eidt is in stable condition.

