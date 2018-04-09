3 women found dead in Akron home have been identified

The Akron Police Department has identified three women who died of suspected drug overdoses.

Police said Tara Williams, 20, Courtney Collier, 20, and Ashtyn Andrade, 20, all of Akron were found dead in the home.

Police responded to the 1700 block of Sycamore Street around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday.

Forced entry was used to get into the house after police noticed one of the victims down on the floor, police said.

The autopsies have been completed and the causes are pending toxicology testing, which could take several weeks.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.