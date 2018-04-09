Avon police officer arrested for being drunk in public

Avon officer arrested for being drunk in public. (Source: Raycom Media)

Cleveland police officers arrested an Avon police officer for allegedly being drunk in public.

Officer James Cline was arrested in downtown Cleveland Friday evening and cited with disorderly conduct by intoxication.

Cline has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the internal investigation.

According to a news release from Avon police, an on duty or off duty violation could result in disciplinary action.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.