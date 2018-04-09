Off-duty officer accused of looking up waitress's skirt at JACK Cleveland Casino arrested

An off-duty Avon police officer was arrested Friday at JACK Cleveland Casino downtown.

According to the police report, Avon Officer James Cline was seen by casino security trying to look up a waitress's skirt.

When Casino Security Manager Hassan Ismail approached Cline to escort him off the property, Cline spit beer into Ismail's face, according to a police report.

Ismail said he then led Cline to the elevators and Cline punched him multiple times, the report states.

Cline is charged with disorderly conduct by intoxication and Cleveland police said possible assault charges are being reviewed by the prosecutor's office.

Cline has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the internal investigation.

According to a news release from Avon police, an on duty or off duty violation could result in disciplinary action.

