TripAdvisor announces best US airlines, rated by travelers – do you agree?

TripAdvisor, the travel planning and booking site, announced Monday the winners of its Travelers’ Choice awards for Airlines, identifying travelers’ favorite carriers around the globe.

For 2018, Singapore Airlines was named the number one airline in the world and Southwest Airlines ranked as the best U.S. carrier. Award winners were determined using an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of airline reviews and ratings submitted by travelers worldwide, over a 12-month period on TripAdvisor Flights, according to the travel company's spokesman James Korenchen.

North America’s Top Airlines:

Class of Service North American Winners:

Best Business Class: JetBlue, United States

Best Economy: Southwest Airlines, United States

Top Airlines in the World:

1. Singapore Airlines, Singapore

2. Air New Zealand, New Zealand

3. Emirates, United Arab Emirates

4. Japan Airlines, Japan

5. EVA Air, Taiwan

Do you agree with your fellow travelers? Weigh in below:

