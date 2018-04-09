Wickliffe Police seize cash, crack and gun during routine traffic stop

A routine traffic stop turned into a felony arrest after Wickliffe police officers found marijuana, cash, crack-cocaine and a loaded handgun in an 18-year-old's car.

The Cleveland man was pulled over on Euclid Avenue, near the Euclid,Wickliffe border, this past Friday for speeding and illegal window tint.

According to a Wickliffe Police report, officers smelled marijuana and conducted a search that uncovered the weapon and narcotics.

The man was taken into custody and held at Wickliffe Jail.

