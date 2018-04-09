Bone Thugs documentary tells a story of hope for the city of Cleveland

Cleveland group Bone Thugs N Harmony is the subject of new documentary "Sons of St. Clair". (CIFF)

This past weekend Bone Thugs N Harmony made an appearance at the Cleveland International Film Festival.

The Cleveland-bred rap group aired their full feature documentary "Sons of St. Clair" at the 42nd annual festival.

The documentary directed by Tim Newfang, follows Bizzy and Krayzie as the dive into new concepts for their latest album "New Waves".

Tying in elements of sports and hip hop with the city that started it all is what this project is all about.

The filming took place over a span of two years while the Cleveland Cavaliers were in the middle of their NBA Championship run.

A Letter To Cleveland

Everyone involved in the project pushed a message of redemption for a city that had seen hard times.

At the very root, it is a film about acknowledging a group that often plays the underdog. Cleveland sports teams, the face of ridicule with a wave of ups and downs, and Bone - legends who still don't get the respect they deserve.

23 years in the game and they're still selling out shows. Still creating at a high level. - I think that alone exemplifies the resilience of Cleveland and the people in the city.

Watch the trailer below

