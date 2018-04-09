Mother of slain Cleveland officer has heartfelt reaction to Fallen Blue Quilt

We told you last week about a local woman making quilts for police officers killed in the line of duty.

The mother of one officer is talking about those quilts.. and expressing her appreciation.

It was such a compelling story, we had to reach out to Officer David Fahey's mother to see what she thought about Donna Marsinick. and her movement with the Fallen Blue Quilts.

As you all may recall, Officer Fahey's death is what sparked Marsinick to start sewing quilts for families of the fallen.

We ran into Officer Fahey's mother, Jackie Ketterer over the weekend at a police support rally.

Her reaction was nothing short of breathtaking.

She said originally she was overjoyed that someone reached out during a difficult time.

But when she found out it was sewn by the mother of another police officer she couldn't help but cry.

"It just made it even more special when I saw the article on TV. I cried cause I was just so happy to put a face behind the quilt. I give her a lot of kudos because I think it's very comfortable for families. We've had a lot of outreach from the community and when people take the time to do something for us like that, it just helps," said Ketterer

If you'd like to help Mrs. Marsinick continue to create these fallen blue quilts, you can click the link here.

