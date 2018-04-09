Cleveland's Bloom Bakery pleasing palates and offering second chances

One local company is celebrating two years of business.

Bloom Bakery has not only been serving customers for 24 months now, it's also been serving the community.

The local bakery has been in operation since 2016 and has provided over 50 jobs to past offenders looking for a second chance at life.

The Bakery works closely with Towards Employment, an organization dedicated to helping people find Jobs and learn skills that would help them for an entire lifetime.

This, in essence, helps break down the barriers that many past offenders face when trying to find employment.

Bloom employee Charmin Reeves says the bakery is an absolute game changer.

"I think it's a wonderful initiative as far as giving people that may not have had a chance to have gainful employment. It's giving back to the community as well. I think they're actually doing a good job with that," said Reeves.

Business is also expanding!

The bakery is set to build up its catering and wholesale business as time progresses.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.