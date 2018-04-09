Cleveland Clinic's Minority Men's Health Fair saving lives, year after year

Dr. Charles Modlin is the founder and director of the Cleveland Clinic Minority Men's Health Fair. (Source: WOIO)

Spring is a great time to get active to improve your health.

The 16th Annual Minority Men's Health Fair at the Cleveland Clinic is just around the corner.

In less than two weeks, thousands of men will make their way to the Cleveland Clinic to be screened.

They can take what they learn and act on it to improve their health.

Cleveland 19 is giving you a heads up so you don't miss it.

Dr. Charles Modlin is the founder and director of The Minority Men's Health Center at the Cleveland Clinic.

"We do know as health care providers that we can actually treat and cure a number of conditions if we diagnose them and get to them in the early stages," he said.

This is a once in a year occurrence, thousands of mostly minority men getting checked out, for free, to learn their health status.

Dr. Modlin knows better than most how important it is for men to know what's happening with their bodies.

For example, high blood pressure is called the silent killer, untreated it can lead to heart failure, heart attacks, strokes and kidney failure.

Then there's diabetes.

"The number one leading cause of kidney disease is diabetes and second to that is high blood pressure," said Modlin.

More than 400 Clinic doctors will conduct 40 different kinds of tests and screenings.

Again, they're free and potentially life-saving.

Dr. Modlin says knowing your family's health history is important too, but some men lean on that as an excuse for not being healthy.

"Diets high in fat, smoking, alcohol, not being active, these can actually turn on any genetic predisposition that any given individual may have."

Save the date to possibly save your life: The Minority Men's Health Fair is taking place here at the main campus at Glickman Tower of the Cleveland Clinic on April 19 from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p,m.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.