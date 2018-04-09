Tonight at 6: Unrest triggers pepper spray at HS

Hello, I’m Romona Robinson from the Cleveland 19 Newsroom.

Here are a few stories we’re working on the 6 o’clock news.

Pepper spray used for crowd control at a local high school basketball game. We’ve got the video.

And, a shocking discovery in the back of an SUV.

You won't believe how much an illegal stash of laughing gas goes for.

I hope you’ll join Mark Nolan and me at 6.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.