Update: Cleveland Police: missing 11-year-old boy found safe

Cleveland police say a missing 11 year-old boy has been found safe.

Police say Jamarcus Johnson was reported missing from his Soika Avenue home by police Monday night.

He was found about three hours later, at 8:40 p.m. Monday by a family member who then took him home.

According to police, the 11-year-old boy was last seen walking on Soika Avenue in the general area of Luke Easter Park when he disappeared.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.