Michelle Knight, Cleveland kidnapping survivor, announces marriage on 'Dr. Phil,' TMZ reports

Michelle Knight -- the Cleveland woman who was held captive for 11 years after disappearing in 2002 -- has tied the knot, TMZ has learned.

Michelle, 36, now known as Lily Rose, excitedly announced the news on "Dr. Phil" in an episode that will air on April 24.

Michelle married a 39-year-old man named Miguel. Apparently, she's been married since May 2015, two years after she was freed.

Michelle was one of three young women who were shackled and tortured for a decade by a school bus driver, Ariel Castro.

Castro was indicted on 512 counts of kidnapping, 446 counts of rape and 2 counts of aggravated murder for termination of another's pregnancy.

He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole before committing suicide in jail in 2013.

